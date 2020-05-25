Debenhams workers to hold demonstration at Bank Of Ireland at Eyre Square

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Debenhams workers are to hold a demonstration at the Bank of Ireland branch at Eyre Square tomorrow.

It comes as Debenhams employees nationwide received redundancy notices last week from the liquidator.

The group argues they are being let go without being paid any redundancy after years of service and says Bank of Ireland is a part owner of the Debenhams parent company, and as such has a stake in the way the matter is dealt with.

Similar demonstrations will be held at BOI branches in Dublin, Cork, Waterford and Newbridge.

Employees have argued Bank of Ireland played a part in liquidating this company and has a choice to invest in jobs to get through the pandemic or pay redundancy packages.