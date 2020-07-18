Debenhams workers gather in city to mark 100 days on strike

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Debenhams workers gathered in the city this afternoon to mark 100 days on strike following the companies decision to cease operations in Ireland.

More than 1,000 Debenhams workers in 11 stores across the Republic were notified that they’d lost their jobs in April after the company sought to enter liquidation.

Approximately 140 jobs were lost in Galway with the closure of the Eyre Street outlet – where former workers gathered today as part of their long-running industrial action.

They believe the company used the Covid-19 pandemic as an excuse to wind-up operations here, and want their redundancy packages to be increased from two weeks per year of service to four.

Mandate Trade Union claims the company didn’t set aside finances to pay the workers their agreed redundancy package – and transferred valuable assets to the UK parent company.

Ex-staff members have been attempting to block stock being taken from the country’s stores until a settlement is reached in the official dispute.

Workers today held rallies in Galway, Dublin, Cork and Limerick.

Photo credit – Eoghan Fox, Mandate