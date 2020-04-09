Galway Bay fm newsroom – Debenhams to pull out of Ireland, causing major job losses at its Galway city store.

The company temporarily closed all 11 of its stores last month as a result of the Covid-19 restrictions.

2,000 jobs will be lost in its 11 stores across the country, according to the Mandate trade union.

The union says the company suspended trading due to the Covid 19 pandemic and confirmed to staff in a letter today that the shops are not expected to reopen.

A liquidator is to be appointed to the Irish operations in the coming days.

Its UK arm is entering administration for the second time in a year to protect the business from legal action from creditors during the coronavirus emergency.

Earlier this week the retailer said it had filed a notice of intent to appoint an administrator.

However, at that time a spokesperson said its Irish stores would be unaffected by the decision, but that has changed today.

Its shops in Dublin, Newbridge in Co Kildare, Eyre Street Galway, Limerick, Tralee, Cork and Waterford will not be re-opening.

Debenhams’ 142 stores across the UK are also currently closed, while the majority of its 22,000 workers are being paid under the government’s furlough scheme.

It’s understood the company is making preparations to resume trading its stores once the government restrictions are lifted.