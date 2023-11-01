Death announced of 3-in-a-row star Seamus Leydon

The death has occurred of Galway 3 in a row football star Seamus Leydon, who passed away last night at the age of 81 in his adopted home of Naas, Co Kildare. The Dunmore MacHales forward was named on the first All-Star team at corner forward in 1971 and is widely regarded as one of the greatest forwards to ever play the game. He won 5 senior championships in Galway with Dunmore in the 1960s before transferring to Nemo Rangers in 1972 due to work commitments with C&C, where he won 2 county and provincial titles. Apart from his All-Star award, Seamus was named on the Galway Football Team of the Millennium, and in a stellar career, he also won a Hogan Cup with St Jarlath’s College in 1960, an All-Ireland Minor medal with Galway the same year, 3 All-Ireland senior medals, 7 Connacht Championships, a National Football League and 2 Railway Cups. He is survived by his wife Angela, daughter Cliona, son Barry, granddaughter Síona, sister Mary, brother John, extended family and friends.

Speaking to Ollie Turner in an interview in 2014, Seamus explained the secret of Galway’s 3 in a row success…

The Galway senior football team that defeated Meath in the All-Ireland final of 1966 to complete the famous three in a row. Back row from left; Seamus Layden, Noel Tierney, Sean Meade, Mattie McDonagh, Liam Sammon, John Keenan and John ‘Bosco’ McDermott. Front row from left; Seán Cleary, Colie McDonagh, Cyril Dunne, Martin Newell, Enda Colleran (capt.), Johnny Geraghty, Jimmy Duggan and Pat Donnellan.