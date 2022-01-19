Deadline looms for public submissions on plan for Salthill cycleway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The deadline is looming for public feedback on the controversial plan to introduce a temporary cycleway in Salthill.

Galway’s community cycling groups and cycle-buses say they are united in supporting ‘Option 2’ for the Salthill temporary cycleway.

They are encouraging residents, school and sport communities, businesses and visitors to participate in the public consultation which closes at 4pm on Friday, 28 January.

Under the proposal, the temporary cycleway would be introduced from March to September.

Martina Callanan is Deputy Chairperson of Galway Cycling Campaign – she says Option 2 retains two-way vehicular access along the Prom, which she feels is important to maintaining bus routes in both directions….

