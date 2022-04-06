Deadline looms for public submissions on Draft Galway City Development Plan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway public is being urged to make submissions on the Draft Galway City Development Plan, with the deadline now just under a week away. (13/4)

The development plan covers the period from 2023 to 2029, and is a framework to ensure the city is developed in a correct and sustainable manner.

The plan covers areas including housing, transportation, economic activity, climate change, community development, recreation facilities, parks, open spaces, arts, culture, heritage, and tourism.

The deadline for submissions on the Draft Galway City Development Plan is this day week, Wednesday April 13th.

Further information on the plan, as well as detail on opportunities to talk to the development team, is available at GalwayCity.ie.