Deadline for county’s streetscape enhancement scheme pushed out into early 2022

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Towns across the county will be given until the end of March next year to complete any unfinished projects under the streetscape programme.

Ballygar, Glenamaddy, Headford, Loughrea, Oranmore and Oughterard were included in the measure.

In assessing the scheme, staff reviewed a total of 236 applications and recommended allocations to 173.

The deadline has been formally extended by the Department to the end of December.

However due to challenging seasonal weather conditions and the availability of tradespeople, more time is being allowed meaning any outstanding work can be carried out early in 2022.

Director of Services Liam Hanrahan told a meeting of the county council that the scheme must be completed and reported on by May and all monies drawn down.

He advised that in the case of an underspend, a reserve list of projects will be examined.

The scheme was commended by many councillors and described as ‘transformative’ for many county towns where vacant units were painted and revitalised.

However the original timeline set by the Department was called into question by many.

Councillor Andrew Reddington says lessons can be learned by the Department on setting suitable timelines for such a scheme in future….