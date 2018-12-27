Deadline closes for submissions on proposed Galway City Ring Road

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An oral hearing on the proposed city ring road is expected to take place in the New Year now that the deadline for submissions is finished.

The 650 million euro project is currently being assessed by An Bord Pleanála under strategic infrastructure legislation.

The deadline for submissions to the application for Galway’s ring road closed this week.

Among those who lodged a submission is Friends of the Irish Environment.

The group claims the project is contrary to national policy on sustainable transport.

Director of FEI, Tony Lowes also states in the submission that there are inadequacies in the Environmental Impact Assessment Report submitted by the county council.

The group is therefore calling for an oral hearing to discuss the project further.

An Bord Pleanála has set a date in May next year for a decision on the project, but this could be pushed back depending on the oral hearing.