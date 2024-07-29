Galway Bay FM

29 July 2024

~1 minutes read

Deadline approaching for Gort residents and businesses to apply for streetscape funding

Share story:
Deadline approaching for Gort residents and businesses to apply for streetscape funding

Residents and business owners in Gort have just three days left to apply for streetscape funding.

Applications for Gort Town Centre’s Streetscape Enhancement Measure close on Wednesday.

The scheme by Gort Town Team is being carried out with Galway County Council and through Department funding.

The one-off funding can be used to carry out small paint or maintenance works to enhance the appearance of buildings around the town.

Share story:

Fake or Fact - You Decide: Episode 4

In episode 4 of Fake or Fact – You Decide, we explore the relationship between news and social media. We speak to people on the streets of Galway, a...

Works to get underway on significant upgrade of carpark in Oughterard

Work is set to get underway on significant upgrade works to the carpark in Oughterard. The main objective of the works is to create dedicated parking for ...

Galway to get three new high-powered EV charging pools

Galway is to get three new high-powered recharging pools. They’ll be at the Tuam Plaza, the Galway Plaza, and at Junction 15 Ballinasloe. Nationally...

Galway Races kicks off today with large crowds expected

Thousands of people are expected to flock to the city this week as the Galway Races kick off. Opening day racegoers can enjoy a musical performance in fro...