Deadline approaching for Gort residents and businesses to apply for streetscape funding

Residents and business owners in Gort have just three days left to apply for streetscape funding.

Applications for Gort Town Centre’s Streetscape Enhancement Measure close on Wednesday.

The scheme by Gort Town Team is being carried out with Galway County Council and through Department funding.

The one-off funding can be used to carry out small paint or maintenance works to enhance the appearance of buildings around the town.