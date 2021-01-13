Deadline approaches for submissions on proposal for Ballinasloe waste transfer station

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Campaigners are ramping up efforts to highlight opposition to plans for a license for a controversial waste transfer station in Ballinasloe.

It comes as the deadline for submissions is set to close on Friday.

In October, Galway County Council received an application from Bruscar Bhearna Teoranta for a waste facility permit at Pollboy.

The application was assessed and was deemed invalid.

A subsequent November application was then submitted.

Campaigners have argued it’s an inappropriate location for the facility due to the volume of trucks coming through the centre of the town.

In January last year, Galway County Council refused an application from the firm.

While in late 2017, a permit was granted by the local authority but this decision was later overturned following a High Court action taken by Ballinasloe residents.

Galway Senator Aisling Dolan says the process ensures local voices are heard…..