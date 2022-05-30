Deadline approaches for public feedback on future of electric vehicle charging in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The deadline is approaching for public submissions on electric vehicle charging in Galway.

Stakeholders, interested parties and the public can submit their ideas until tomorrow (May 31) about where and how electric car infrastructure should be delivered.

Submissions to the consultation aims to inform the Department of Transport strategy for such infrastructure before the plan is finalised later this year.

The Department aims to have a charging network in place to support 194,000 electric cars and vans by the middle of the decade.

The Climate Action Plan has a target of 945,000 electric vehicles on Ireland’s roads by 2030.

While around 80% of charging is expected to take place at drivers’ homes, the draft strategy also aims to address the provision of infrastructure for EV owners where this is not an option, such as those living in apartments or in homes that do not have a driveway.