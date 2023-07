The deadline for city centre businesses to lodge appeals to any proposed commercial rate hikes is this Monday.

City Councillor and businessman Niall McNelis says some businesses were shocked to discover that rate increases of up to 300% of their current rate are being estimated.

He says these rate changes affect over 500 businesses in the city

Cllr McNelis urges business owners to get in contact with Tailte Eireann, the valuation office before it’s too late: