Day long walk-in vaccination clinic in Ballybrit tomorrow for people in their sixties

Galway Bay FM newsroom- The walk-in booster vaccination clinic for people in their 60s will open again tomorrow in Ballybrit, but the HSE has extended the hours of opening to double those of last weekend

It comes as over 1,000 people flocked to the clinic last Sunday, where many waited for two hours to receive their jab.

Tomorrow’s clinic will be open to those aged 60 to 69 who have reached an interval of at least 150 days since their second dose vaccine or have an interval of at least 3 months since receiving the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The centre at the Racecourse will operate from 9am to 5pm for people in this age cohort who had their second dose on or before July 7.

Anyone aged 60 to 69 who has already received a vaccine appointment for the coming days is asked to attend their appointment if possible, instead of coming to the walk-in clinic.