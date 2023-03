Galway Bay fm newsroom – The day centre at Aras Mhic Dara Community in Carraroe is set to re-open next month.

That’s according to the HSE, who gave the assurance to Health Forum West members

It was noted that 13 beds remain closed due to difficulties in recruiting staff.

But they’re hopeful that subject to the situation improving, the day centre can be reopened by the end of April.

Councillor Daithí Ó Culáin says day services are extremely important for local communities.