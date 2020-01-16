Date set for oral hearing on city ring road

A date has been confirmed for next month for the oral hearing into the controversial city ring road plan.

The hearing is set to get underway at The G Hotel on Tuesday February 18th.

In September last year, the plan went out on public consultation again after a further information response from Galway County Council was deemed to contain significant additional data.

It’s understood 12 submissions were received as part of the second phase of public consultation, with the total number of submissions received in relation to the project amounting to 310.

