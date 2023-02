People in Galway are being asked to rally around – and support the families of 3 teenage boys killed in a tragic accident last weekend.

Sixteen year old John Keenan Sammon, Wojcieck Panek, who was 17, and 19 year old Christy Stoke died after their car entered the River Corrib at Menlo Pier.

John Keenan Sammon is being laid to rest in Rahoon after his funeral mass this morning.

Galway Councillor Frank Fahy says it’s a dark day;