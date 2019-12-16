Danger of century-old bridges in Connemara highlighted to county officials

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

he danger of four bridges in Connemara, which date back as far as 1895, has been highlighted to county officials.

A report on the bridges at Bealadangan, Creenagh, Kiggaul and Carrickallegaun was presented by a deputation to the Municipal District of Connemara today.

The report raised a number of health and safety concerns in relation to the bridges including their narrow structures which pose a safety threat to pedestrians, cyclists, buses and trucks and existing cracks.

Local councillors agree that new bridges must be constructed to address the safety issues.

County officials have advised two applications for funding have been submitted including one for remedial works for the four bridges and another for the construction of entirely new bridges.

They say two applications were lodged as funding for remedial works is more likely to be awarded than funding for the construction of new bridges.

For more on this story, tune into the Galway Bay fm news…