Damian Browne’s New York to Galway Row nears completion

Damian Browne is expected to complete his extraordinary New York to Galway row in the coming days with the Galway man less than 100 nautical miles from his final destination after over 100 days at sea.

Having left the Big Apple on the 14th of June, Browne is estimated to arrive in Galway Docks on Tuesday at 10:30. The arrival is slightly later than originally expected due to the adventurer having to deploy his para anchor for a number of days due to adverse weather conditions.

Browne left the States accompanied by his lifelong friend Fergus Farrell, unfortunately Farrell had to leave the project after a couple of weeks having experienced tightness in his chest. Farrell’s efforts at the initial stage of the journey played a huge part in safely navigating the most difficult section of the crossing.

The journey, which has been entitled Project Empower, is part of a fundraising effort for four charitable organisations: National Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation, Ability West, Madra and The Galway Simon Community.

Those wishing to support the event and their charity partners can do so by visiting: http://www.idonate.ie/projectempower2022

Upon completion the former Connacht and Leinster forward Damian will become one of only a few individuals to have rowed the Atlantic both ways having crossed from San Sebastian to Antigua in 2018.

Speaking from his boat, Damian Browne said: “”When I started out on this project some 3.5 years ago, the final destination was clear from the start; Galway. Home. The great hope with this was to give the next generation of kids in the West & throughout the country a real image and touchable action to emulate and hopefully inspire them to dream big and work hard in whatever avenue of life they decide to explore.”

He continued: “After 112 days of stresses, strains and doubts only an endeavour like attempting to row 3000 miles across the unforgiving North Atlantic can elicit, I’m incredibly excited to close out this beautiful project in my hometown, surrounded by my family, friends and supporters; making my dream a reality.”

Meanwhile Project Empower continues and the journey can be followed at www.projectempower.ie at the Project Empower social media and in Damian Browne’s podcast – Deep Roots.