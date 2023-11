Damian Browne ‘Man vs Ocean’ documentary to air next week

A documentary exploring Damian Browne’s historic row across the Atlantic will air next week

The Galway man became the first person to row from New York to Galway, reaching Furbo Beach after 112 days at sea in October 2022.

Man vs Ocean will debut on RTE One on Wednesday December 6th at 9:35PM

