Galway Bay fm newsroom – Damian Browne has docked off Furbo beach this morning after his historic row from New York to Galway.

He arrived ashore at 1am this morning – his official homecoming will be at 11am at the Port of Galway.

After 2,686 hours at sea, or 112 days, Damian has become the first to complete the row.

Project Empower is part of a fundraising effort for National Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation, Ability West, Madra and The Galway Simon Community.