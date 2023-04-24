Daily supervision needed at Owenrif River Oughterard as oil spill is contained

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Daily supervision will be needed on site at the Owenriff River in Oughterard as an oil spill has been contained by services.

Several units of the fire service, an Inland Fisheries Ireland team, a HAZMAT team, and Gardaí attended the scene yesterday.

While the river’s pearl mussels are not thought to be affected, there is concern over sea trout and salmon stocks

The leak was detected yesterday morning – it came from a tank in a former nursing home in the town.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Dr Greg Forde, former head of operations of Inland fisheries Ireland, explains what the next steps are: