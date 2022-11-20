Dáil told that contracted staff at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe still waiting for Covid recognition payment

The Dáil has been told by Sinn Féin TD for Roscommon/Galway Claire Kerrane that Contract Cleaners, Catering staff and Security Personnel working at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe are still waiting for their Covid Recognition Payment 11 months after the announcement was made.

Deputy Kerrane said that they deserved better than to be waiting for payment that was rightly due to them.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM news yesterday, Deputy Kerrane said this was not good enough

Deputy Kerrane asked Tánaiste Leo Varadakar in the Dail if they could confirm if those are included in this payment and that all remaining payments will be made to those on the frontline during COVID by the end of the year.

Tánaiste Leo Varadakar responded by saying that he would check with the Ministry of Health and the Minister of public expenditure and get back to Deputy Kerrane