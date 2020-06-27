Dáil meeting to elect Taoiseach gets underway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Dáil has opened proceedings at the Convention Centre Dublin to elect a Taoiseach.

The members of Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party voted yesterday to back an historic coalition government which will take power today.

Fianna Fáil leader Micháel Martin will likely be elected around lunchtime before appointing a team of Ministers this evening.

One of them is expected to be Michael McGrath – who says the government’s entering a period of huge challenge with major decisions to be made….

