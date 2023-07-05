Dáil hears teenager with severed finger turned away from UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Dáil has heard that a teenager who presented at UHG with a severed finger was turned away and told to come back in the morning.

Marian Harkin told the chamber the teen was initially brought to NoWDOC in Carrick-on-Shannon and then sent to Sligo, where he was bandaged and told to travel to UHG.

She alleged the 17 year old was advised in Galway to get a bed and breakfast as there was no-one to see him until the morning, and there were no trolleys available.

Opening her speech, Deputy Harkin apologised for her voice, as she’s recovering from laryngitis – but assured the chamber this matter cannot wait.

Meanwhile, Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice said the incident is a shocking indictment of healthcare in the North-West region.