Dáil hears suggestion Green Party attempting to strangle Galway City Ring Road

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Dáil has heard a suggestion that the Green Party is attempting to strangle the Galway City Ring Road project.

The matter was raised by Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv, who was debating the the impact of the revised National Development Plan on the long-awaited bypass.

While the ring road project is still included, the revised NDP commits to a two-to-one ratio of spending in favour of public transport.

It also introduces new climate change obligations, which many have described as environmental hurdles that will see many projects ultimately downgraded or abandoned.

Addressing Minister and fellow Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton, Deputy O’ Cuiv asked if it was a method by the Green Party to ensure the Galway City Ring Road doesn’t go ahead.

In response, Transport Minister Naughton outlined the statutory process for the project, but did not reference the new climate change obligations introduced in the revised National Development Plan.

However she acknowledged the project is vital to the future of Galway and said she would ask Minister Eamon Ryan to correspond with the Deputy.

Eamon O’ Cuiv expressed frustration at the lack of clarity on such a vital project.

