Dáil hears some Galway social homes in harrowing condition due to lack of maintenance staff

Some social housing tenants across Galway are living in harrowing conditions due to a lack of maintenance staff.

Sinn Fein Deputy Mairead Farrell has used the Dáil to paint a bleak picture of substandard homes relayed to her by constituents.

Deputy Farrell says the state is the landlord in these cases, and it has an obligation to make housing maintenance an absolute priority.

And she gave an example of one tenant in the city, and another in the county.

