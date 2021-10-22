Dáil hears Sherlock Holmes couldn’t solve mystery of why Galway so underfunded

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Dáil has heard that Sherlock Holmes himself couldn’t crack the long-running mystery of why Galway County Council is so badly underfunded.

The matter was raised by Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv, who said the situation is now so bad that development is being stymied, services are creaking and essential staff are missing.

He gave particular examples of a total lack of planning enforcement and huge delays in housing adaptation applications due to lack of essential staff.

The matter has long-been raised by Galway politicians, who point out that per capita, the funding allocated to Galway is significantly lower than neighbouring counties.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy O’ Cuiv said there is no possible justification whatsoever for the current deep inequality being felt in Galway: