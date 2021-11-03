Dáil hears policing model in Galway City not working

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Dáil has heard of the urgent need for additional Garda ‘boots on the ground’ in Galway City in light of a recent, highly-publicised spate of anti-social behavior.

Deputy Catherine Connolly argued one of the main failures leading to this situation is a reactive policy from Gardaí, as opposed to a pro-active model of community policing.

Addressing the Dáil, Deputy Connolly highlighted the importance of a well-resourced, highly visible police force.

But she noted the exact opposite is evident in Galway City at the moment.

She said the fact people are increasingly coming to see Galway City as an unsafe place is an “appalling” indictment of the current situation.

And Deputy Connolly argued the current model of policing in Galway City is clearly not working.

Speaking in response, Minister James Browne spoke at length on Garda operational policy, national resourcing, and penalties for anti-social behavior.

But a frustrated Deputy Connolly pointed out he failed to directly address any of the points she had raised about the situation in Galway.

