Dáil hears plea to save bus stop in Old Mervue

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Dáil has heard a plea to save the bus stop in Old Mervue.

Under the hugely ambitious Bus Connects project, which aims to transform public transport in the city, the stop would be removed.

But Deputy Mairead Farrell argues the bus stop is used by elderly residents, day in, day out.

She was supported by Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv who said an older demograph cannot be treated the same as a younger demograph.

Speaking in response, Minister Jack Chambers said he’d take the issue further up the chain.