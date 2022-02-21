Dáil hears pier development on Inis Meáin in “Never Never Land”

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The long-awaited development of Caladh Mór pier on Inis Meáin appears to be in “Never Never Land”.

That’s according to Galway West Deputy Catherine Connolly, who has raised the issue with Minister Heather Humphreys in the Dáil.

Deputy Connolly noted how phase one and two of the project were completed in 2008 – but 14 years later and very little appears to have happened with phase three.

She was supported by Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv, who warned the project has to be done regardless of cost – or else it will cost much more money to relocate people off a dying island.

Minister Humphreys said the delays are due to a number of complex issues – and the currents at the entrance to the harbour are making it very difficult to “get right”….