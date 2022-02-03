Dáil hears of poor cancer outcomes in West due to creaking services

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Dáil has heard that the chances of surviving cancer in the West of Ireland are reduced compared to the rest of the country and Europe due to lack of infrastructure.

Deputy Sean Canney was addressing the Dáil during a debate on a motion that calls for the scrapping of inpatient charges for chemo and radiotherapy.

He outlined how the Saolta cancer center at UHG caters to a catchment area of approximately 1 million people across the Midlands-North-West region.

However, he argued the cancer programme for the west has not received any infrastructural support over the past 12 years and has been unable to develop into a sustainable and secure programme.

Deputy Canney said it’s an unacceptable situation that demands immediate action.

Meanwhile, contributing to the debate, Galway West TD Catherine Connolly took sharp aim at Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

She said the fact he was missing the debate due to a health expo in the Middle East highlights a serious problem.