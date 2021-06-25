Dáil hears of Mervue residents concerns over “build to rent” development

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Dáil has heard of the concerns of Mervue residents over a proposed “build to rent” development in the area.

Deputy Mairead Farrell spoke of the urgent need for affordable housing in Galway City.

She cited the proposed Crown Square Development in Mervue, which would consist of 345 units comprised of one-bed, two-bed and three-bed units.

She claimed that not one single unit will be designated affordable rental.

Sinn Fein Deputy Farrell told Tánaiste Leo Varadkar that residents in the Mervue area are concerned that the development will drive local rents sky-high: