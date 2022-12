Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Dáil has heard of how the Aran Islands and Inisboffin are feeling the impact of teacher shortages.

Galway West Deputy Mairead Farrell spoke of how people are finding it increasingly impossible to live in cities.

She outlined how many are having to commute further and further, and insecure, temporary contracts are having a major impact.

And Sinn Fein Deputy Farrell said our offshore islands are also feeling the impact.