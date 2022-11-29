Dáil hears no progress since 2008 on bus corridor from Claregalway into city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Dáil has heard that there appears to be no progress made since 2008 on a bus corridor between Claregalway and Galway City.

Deputy Sean Canney argues there’s been numerous feasibility studies and surveys carried out, yet nothing has happened.

He said he cannot understand the lack of progress, especially considering there is no land required to complete the project.

Deputy Canney said we cannot blame people for using cars when we’re doing nothing to provide or improve public transport options.