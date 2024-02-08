Dáil hears medical card dental scheme “falling apart” in Galway

The Dáil has heard that the medical card dental scheme is “falling apart” in Galway.

The issue has been raised repeatedly in recent years, as card holders struggle to find a dentist with availability.

The core problem is a lack of dentists participating in the scheme – which means those that are, are often completely full.

Government has taken some measures, including increased fees, to tackle the situation, with limited results.

Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv says at a time of unprecedented wealth, it’s unacceptable that people are left to suffer.