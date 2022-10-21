Dáil hears Loughrea day centre users “being thrown out on the street”

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Dáil has heard that users of the Loughrea Day Centre service are effectively being “thrown out on the street” ahead of a protest today.

Currently, the centre operates just one day a week from the purpose-built Seven Springs Day Centre at St. Brendan’s Community Nursing Unit.

A further three days are offered at the Loughrea Hotel – but service users and campaigners claim it’s an unacceptable arrangement.

It comes as a protest march is taking place in Loughrea later this morning, demanding that a full, appropriate service be restored.

Deputy Sean Canney has now raised the matter in the Dáil.