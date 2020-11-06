Dáil hears Inis Meáin residents feel ‘forgotten about’ over unfinished pier development

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Dáil has heard that residents on Inis Meáin feel ‘forgotten about’ over an unfinished pier development project.

Galway West Deputy Mairead Farrell said the first and second stage of the development of Caladh Mór Pier were undertaken in 2008.

Twelve years later, a planned third phase – which would address issues such as pier capacity and slipway enhancement – remains in the early planning stages.

Sinn Deputy Farrell accepted that the works have been delayed pending the results of a design study being undertaken.

But she said the situation has been going on for well over a decade and residents on Inis Meáin need answers.

Speaking in response, Minister Heather Humphreys said it’s a complex situation but progress is being made.

Deputy Farrell suggested that the Minister consider improving communication between her department and the people of Inis Meáin.