Dáil hears housing in East Galway blocked by lack of wastewater infrastructure

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Dáil has heard how the lack of wastewaster treatment plants in towns and villages across East Galway is strangling development in the region.

The issue has long been raised by local representatives who point out that without this critical infrastructure, it is essentially impossible to accommodate housing development.

Contributing to a Dáil debate, Deputy Sean Canney said we cannot continue talk about a housing crisis while failing to address these issues.

He also pointed to concerns he had over county development plans and the restrictive manner in which land is being zoned.

He also cited the ongoing issue of farm families not being allowed to build on family land and said there seems to be an agenda to stop development in many rural areas.

Deputy Canney said to begin with, we must tackle the lack of wastewater treatment plants in our towns and villages.