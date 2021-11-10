Dáil hears Government must respond after Galway municipal districts reject budgets

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Dáil has heard that the rejection of municipal budgets by all five of Galway’s municipal districts demands an immediate response from Government.

The matter was raised by Sinn Fein Deputies Mairead Farrell and Claire Kerrane.

It comes as Athenry-Oranmore, Loughrea, Tuam, Ballinasloe and Connemara all rejected their budgets ahead of a meeting of the full County Council later this month.

It’s argued that Galway is severely under-funded per capita compared to other counties and services are starting to buckle as a result.

Speaking in response, Minister Mary Butler suggested that Galway County Council should look at increasing Local Property Tax and Commercial Rates like other local authorities have done.

However, a clearly frustrated Deputy Mairead Farrell and Deputy Kerrane pointed out that would raise a few million euro – when the overall shortfall is actually closer to €20m per year.