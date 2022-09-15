Dáil hears Government has “learned absolutely nothing” over Tuam Mother and Baby Home

GBFM News – The Dáil has heard the Government has “learned absolutely nothing” over the Tuam Mother and Baby Home.

It’s as Minister Roderic O’ Gorman has brought a proposal before the house to establish an office of a director for authorised intervention.

It would enable a phased excavation, recovery, analysis and re-burial of remains, as well as detailed identification efforts.

Deputy Catherine Connolly paid tribute to the work of Catherine Corless, survivor groups and campaigners.

She argued they’ve been the ones who have had to force and drag the Government from the very start – and they’re still being let down.