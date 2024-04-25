Dáil hears Galway road safety groups have “lost faith” in the Road Safety Authority

Share story:

The Dáil that heard that road safety and active travel community groups across Galway have lost faith in the Road Safety Authority.

That’s according to Deputy Catherine Connolly, who spoke during a debate on the rising number of road fatalities nationwide.

She argued there’s more cars on the road than ever – but there’s far less Gardaí and far less enforcement of the law.

And Deputy Connolly said she’s heard directly from a number of community groups on the situation.

