Galway Bay FM

17 April 2024

~1 minutes read

Dáil hears Galway-Dublin motorway almost never happened due to projected lack of demand

Share story:
Dáil hears Galway-Dublin motorway almost never happened due to projected lack of demand

The Dáil has heard that the Dublin to Galway Motorway almost didn’t happen due to apparent lack of demand.

The issue came up during debate on the development of greenways along disused rail lines – and whether such lines should be kept for future use.

Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv noted that in 1959, the Harcourt Street rail service was discontinued in Dublin, and some land was sold because planners said there would never be enough future development.

This, he told the chamber, is now the Green Luas line.

And he recalled a similar forecast – and lack of forward planning – when the Galway to Dublin motorway was first looked at.

Share story:

Galway businesses urged to apply for 'valuable' financial scheme

Businesses in Galway are losing out on finances available through a Local Government scheme. That’s according to Tuam area councillor Joe Sheridan, ...

Galway city to host Hospitality and Tourism Recruitment Fair next week

A Hospitality and Tourism Recruitment Fair is taking place in Galway city next Monday 22nd April. It’s part of a nationwide campaign, launched by So...

Event at University of Galway tomorrow to coincide with National Day of Action for Palestine

A solidarity event is being held at the University of Galway tomorrow to coincide with National Day of Action for Palestine. It’s being organised by...

Garda appeal for witnesses over road rage incident in Claregalway

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses over what appears to be an episode of road rage in Claregalway. The incident took place at the traffic lights in the v...