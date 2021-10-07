Dáil hears Galway City “plagued” with vacant sites and homes

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Dáil has heard that Galway city is “plagued” with vacant sites and homes.

The matter was raised by Deputy Mairead Farrell, who directly addressed Housing Minister Darragh O’ Brien during questions on promised legislation.

She outlined how there are thousands of people on the housing waiting list in Galway, thousands paying huge rents, and thousands more locked out of home ownership.

This is all happening, she argued, while a great number of sites and homes lie idle for a number of years.

Sinn Fein Deputy Farrell asked how the Minister intends to tackle the situation:

Speaking in response, Minister O’ Brien acknowledged it was a fair question and vacancy is an issue right across the country.