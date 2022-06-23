Dáil hears Galway City “going under” with traffic due to lack of progress on transport measures

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Dáil has heard that Galway City is a beautiful city that is “going under” with traffic due to a lack of proper transport planning.

Raising the matter, Deputy Catherine Connolly noted a range of issues and expressed frustration over an apparent lack of urgency on tackling the situation.

She raised issues including a long-running failure to introduce Park and Ride, no commitment to a study on light rail, and lack of a proper vision for cycling infrastructure.

Addressing Junior Transport Minister Hildegarde Naughton, she said during her time as a city councillor, she received enough reports to create a stack to reach the ceiling.

But she argued, still very little has been done since to improve the traffic issues.