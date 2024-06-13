Galway Bay FM

13 June 2024

~1 minutes read

Dáil hears funding levels for Cancer Centre in Ballinsloe are ‘shameful’

Share story:
Dáil hears funding levels for Cancer Centre in Ballinsloe are ‘shameful’

Roscommon/Galway TD Claire Kerrane has described the level of funding being provided to the Cancer Centre in Ballinasloe as ‘shameful’.

East Galway & Midlands Cancer Support provides services and supports to cancer patients, free of charge, such as transport to cancer treatment, therapies, counseling, and treatments.

The Sinn Féin TD has secured a debate to make the case for funding, to sustain the weekly services provided to up to 130 people affected by cancer.

Deputy Kerrane told the Dáil the centre is under severe funding pressure, and both the Department and HSE need to engage more with cancer centres.

Share story:

€140,000 for flood works at Clonfert and Craughwell

Just under €140,000 in funding has been approved for Minor Flood Mitigation Works in Clonfert and Craughwell. Applications were submitted by Galway Coun...

Final count for Midlands North West expected tonight with nine candidates left

Fianna Fail Senator Niall Blaney has been eliminated after the fifteenth count in the Midlands Northwest constituency. Luke Ming Flanagan still leads the ...

Deputy Fitzmaurice calls for more protection for farmers incomes

Roscommon Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice is calling for more to be done to protect farmers’ incomes. The Independent Ireland TD is raising concerns o...

Galway caregiver honoured at Home Instead awards

Galway caregiver Conor Creedon is celebrating after winning a Home Instead award. Conor Creedon recieved Connaght Caregiver of the Year. The award recogni...