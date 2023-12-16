Galway Bay FM

16 December 2023

~1 minutes read

Dáil hears disabled child in Tuam waiting 13 years for HSE assessment

Share story:
Dáil hears disabled child in Tuam waiting 13 years for HSE assessment

The Dáil has heard that a disabled child in Tuam is waiting 13 years for assessment by the HSE.

Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice said people are at their “wits end” over the lack of supports – such as speech and language, occupational and behavioural therapy.

He said a recent HSE report shows that are 16,500 children waiting for services nationwide, while 19,000 are waiting for assessment.

Deputy Fitzmaurice highlighted the case of an autistic child whose parents have been fighting for supports for years to no avail.

 

Share story:

Pauline O Reilly slams "outrageous" call for "interference" in abortions at Portiuncula

Local Senator Pauline O’ Reilly says a call for “interference” in abortions at Portiuncula Hospital is both outrageous and disgraceful. ...

Anger in Roscahill over sudden news 70 refugees to be housed in former hotel

There’s considerable anger in the Roscahill area this evening amid the sudden news that over 70 refugees are to be housed there next week. It’...

Garda appeal after shots fired at home in Ballinasloe

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after shots were fired in Ballinasloe in the early hours of this morning. At around 3am, a number of shots were fired ...

Plans for telecommunications mast at Cappagh Road refused due to conflict with planned city bypass

Plans for a telecommunications mast at Cappagh Road have been refused by An Bord Pleanala. The new mast would replace an existing pole that must be remove...