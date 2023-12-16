Dáil hears disabled child in Tuam waiting 13 years for HSE assessment

The Dáil has heard that a disabled child in Tuam is waiting 13 years for assessment by the HSE.

Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice said people are at their “wits end” over the lack of supports – such as speech and language, occupational and behavioural therapy.

He said a recent HSE report shows that are 16,500 children waiting for services nationwide, while 19,000 are waiting for assessment.

Deputy Fitzmaurice highlighted the case of an autistic child whose parents have been fighting for supports for years to no avail.