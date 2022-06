Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Dáil has heard that a “deep disrespect” has been shown to the town of Gort over a long-running boil water notice in the area.

The notice – which impacts almost 3 thousand people – has been in place since February.

While Irish Water has provided periodical updates, there’s been little clarity on when the notice will be lifted.

Deputy Ciaran Cannon raised the issue in the Dáil with Housing Minister Darragh O’ Brien – and asked him to directly intervene.