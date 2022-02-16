Dáil hears decision on Salthill Cycleway based on “dubious excuses”

Galway Bay FM Newsroom- The Dáil has heard the decision to cancel the Salthill Cycleway was based on nothing but a myriad of “dubious excuses”.

Raising the issue, Green Party Deputy Brian Leddin said many local authorities, like Galway City Council, are not buying into the national picture on Climate Action.

It’s after councillors voted by 13 to 4 on Monday night to revoke a resolution on the temporary cycle way, citing the potential impact on areas such as traffic, parking, business, residents and emergency services.

Those who voted for the cancellation argue they do want cycling infrastructure, but it has to be done correctly.

While campaigners have expressed bitter disappointment and are describing it as a retrograde step and the loss of an enormous opportunity.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Brian Leddin was dismissive of the reasons put forward for the cancellation of the project.