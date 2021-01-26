Dáil hears concerns over access of northern-Ireland fishing vessels to Ros a Mhíl

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Dáil has heard concerns about the limited nature of the access of Northern-Ireland registered fishing vessels to Ros a Mhíl.

The Connemara port was one of five nationwide designated as additional ports for such vessels earlier this month.

However, Galway West Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv has raised concerns over the ‘restrictive’ access times these fishermen are facing.

He told the Dáil that northern-registered boats are limited to the hours between 10am and 10pm, Monday to Friday.

Fianna Fail Deputy O’ Cuiv argued the necessary staff are present at Ros a Mhíl seven days a week.

Speaking in response, Minister Charlie McConalogue said the situation is being kept under review.

However, he noted that they had to work within the resources and capacity that are available.

