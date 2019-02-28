Dáil hears claim that planning system is giving Galway a bad name

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway West TD says the government’s current planning system is giving Galway ‘a bad name.’

Galway West TD Noel Grealish raised concerns over the planning system during Leaders’ Questions in the Dáil this week – citing a number of recent failed or delayed projects such as the Galway Hospice, the city ringroad and the Apple centre in Athenry.

He’s told the Dáil that the current system is ‘broken’ and that it is costing Galway jobs and will negatively effect inward investment.

Addressing the Taoiseach, Deputy Grealish expressed demands for a complete overhaul of the planning system.

In response, An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar admitted that too many important planning projects are impeded in the courts and changes are needed such as the appointment of more judges and a more efficient court process.

Minister Eoghan Murphy’s planning Bill which will change laws around judicial reviews in an effort to minimise delays in planning processes, will be put forward in the next few months. For more on this story tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…